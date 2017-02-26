Justin Timberlake Hugs Ryan Gosling In Adorable Oscars Reunion — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Hello, old friend. Hugging it out the 2017 Oscars was basically a Mickey Mouse Club reunion for nominee Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake. These childhood buddies shared the sweetest embrace during the night’s opening performance, and we’ve got the pic!

If you don’t know the story of how Ryan Gosling, 36, and Justin Timberlake, 36, met, then listen up! These Hollywood hunks first laid eyes on each other while dancing in the Mickey Mouse Club as little youngsters trying to make it in the entertainment business. Their friendship stands the true test of time, as Justin totally embraced the La La Land star during his opening performance at the 2017 Oscars. Midway through his show, the NSync alum sweetly hugged Ryan as he made his way down the stairs.

THIS! When Justin Timberlake dances towards Ryan Gosling!!! I mean 1994 MICKEY MOUSE CLUB FOR LIFE yall now WHERE'S BRITNEY!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ppGZmy7aWc — #AT👨🏻‍💻📱 (@andytelasai) February 27, 2017

The Oscars aren’t even half-way through and there’s already so much to talk about! Host Jimmy Kimmel‘s bold and brave opening speech is definitely our favorite highlight at the moment. In case you missed it because you were explaining directions to the pizza delivery guy, the late-night comedian RIPPED into Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka. Remember when the President called Meryl Streep overrated? Jimmy put Donald in his place tonight for making such a ridiculous claim — that woman has TWENTY Oscars nominations. No big deal!

Literally nobody is safe when someone like Jimmy has the microphone. His sense of humor always pushes the envelope, so we can’t say we’re really surprised he made an O.J Simpson joke. “You can have an extra piece of your bologna on your sandwich tonight,” he quipped as the audience broke out into nervous laughter. “And that’s when he crowd turned on Jimmy.” Hey, he knew from the get-go that it was a risky to thing to say…but it was pretty funny. Jimmy also ripped into Matt Damon, Scientology, and Mel Gibson before dropping Twizzlers from the sky! What an epic host!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is Ryan and Justin’s Oscars reunion?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.