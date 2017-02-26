Courtesy of Instagram

It’s a bird…It’s a plane…Nope, that’s just Justin Bieber looking like Superman! The 22-year-old singer took a break from his tour for a hike in Los Angeles, where he took his shirt off and draped it around his neck like a cape. And obviously, his muscles were on full display! See the pic here.

Justin Bieber sure does seem to love hiking — almost as much as he loves taking his shirt off. Fortunately for him, he had a chance to do both in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, and he documented the sexy moment with a sizzling new Instagram pic!

Justin, 22, proudly posed shirtless for a picture while hiking on what looks to be Runyon Canyon. He didn’t add a caption to his Instagram post, but he didn’t need to. The picture spoke for itself.

Standing with a shirt draped around his neck like a cape, Justin also wore basketball shorts and black Calvin Klein underwear. He also wore a pair of white sneakers with white socks, and his hair was brighter than the sun, as he recently dyed it platinum blond.

Justin looks much better than he did on Feb. 22, when he was pictured walking around West Hollywood with a wet stain on the crotch area of his $400 sweatpants. After fans started questioning whether he peed his pants or not, Justin tweeted, “Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!” So funny!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Justin Bieber’s hot new Instagram pic? Should he go shirtless more often? Tell us how you feel below!

