It’s always guaranteed to be a good show when John Legend takes the stage, and that was no different when he performed at the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26. The singer belted out nominated tunes from his movie, ‘La La Land,’ and it was nothing short of perfection! WATCH right here.

John Legend, 38, isn’t nominated at this year’s Oscars, but he was chosen as the guy to perform a medley of the nominated songs “City of Stars” and “Audition” from La La Land at the ceremony! It started out with just him and a grand piano — beautiful.

Of course, the performance involved a gorgeously starry background and lighting effects. Dancers swept the stage as John played and sang, and it was as sweet as can be.

In the movie, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing “City of Stars,” while Emma goes solo on “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)”. The stars obviously aren’t professional singers, though, so it made sense for John, who stars in the movie, to give the performance instead — and what a great decision that was, right?!

La La Land is the most nominated film of the night, with a whopping 14 nods in total. Unsurprisingly, the movie is up for Best Picture, while Emma and Ryan are recognized in the Best Actor and Actress categories. The critically-acclaimed flick has been absolutely owning awards season, and we loved getting the opportunity to see these incredible songs performed live.

Meanwhile, even though John won’t get the chance to bring home that gold statuette this year, he’s no stranger to the Academy Awards — he won Best Original Song for his track “Glory” with Common in 2015! Naturally, the singer once again brought his gorgeous wife, Chrissy Teigen, 31, to the awards ceremony, and she was proudly watching from the crowd as she took the stage. What a night for these two!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of John’s Oscars performance?!