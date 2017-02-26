9 Most Awkward Moments From Jimmy Kimmel’s Crazy Tourist Oscar Stunt

Courtesy of ABC

A group of lucky tourists got the surprise of a lifetime when Jimmy Kimmel gave them a front row tour of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26! The tourists were in shock when they got to take selfies with Denzel Washington and got kisses from Ryan Gosling, but it was a bit cringeworthy to watch! Here’s the most awkward moments!

Just when you thought Jimmy Kimmel, 49, couldn’t be more funny, he pulls this — The late night talk show host took over a bus tour and gave some lucky tourists the experience of a lifetime at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26. When the tourists thought they were getting out to see a Hollywood attraction, he had their group rerouted to appear at the Oscars without their knowledge of the secret plan.

When they walked in, the crowd yelled “Mahershala” [Ali] , 43, and the tourists were so shocked that they were in arms length of Meryl Streep, 67, Nicole Kidman, 49, Keith Urban, 49, Ryan Gosling, 36, and just about every film star you can imagine. It was hilarious to see them interact with the celebs and Jimmy made it quite entertaining. But come on, it was awkward to say the least, and here’s the most cringeworthy moments from the surprise! And, it you haven’t seen it, or you need a good laugh again, watch some of it below, courtesy of Keith Urban!

1. Gary from Chicago. He was hilarious and a bit awkward the entire 5 minutes the tourists were at the Oscars. He kissed every celebrity’s hand as he documented the whole experience with the camera an inch from their faces. Now, he’s trending online!

2. When every tourist just walked in a stuck their camera in every celeb’s face.

3. When Jimmy told the tourists to go touch Mahershala Ali‘s Oscar…

4. When Gary From Chicago gave Mahershala Ali his phone and made him snap a selfie of them while he held the actor’s Oscar.

5. When Gary from Chicago’s fiancée saw Ryan Gosling and completely lost it.

6. When Denzel Washington, 62, fake-married real life couple, Gary from Chicago and his fiancée and she selfie-sticked the entire thing.

7. When Jimmy made Jennifer Aniston, 48, Gary from Chicago and his fiancée something from her purse for their wedding gift. She scored a pair of designer sunglasses and wore them the entire time!

8. When the honeymooners shook every celeb’s hand and the woman went in for a full-on bear hug with Meryl Streep.

9. When one woman darted for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, 45, and just hung out with them for five minutes. What could they have possibly talked about…

HollywoodLifers, which moment was the most awkward for you? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.