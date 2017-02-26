Jimmy Kimmel Relentlessly Disses Trump For Slamming Meryl Streep In Oscars Opening

Damn. Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back, tearing into Donald Trump at the start of the 2017 Academy Awards. While kicking off the Feb. 26 event, Jimmy ripped into the president’s latest obsession by sarcastically agreeing that the ‘overrated’ Meryl Streep has been phoning it in for years!

“Of all the ‘great’ actors here in Hollywood, one in particular has stood the test of time for her many uninspiring and overrated performances,” Jimmy Kimmel, 49, said at the start of the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26. Gee? Wonder who was talking about? Clearly, the ‘overrated’ comment — famously used by President Donald Trump, 70 — meant Jimmy was talking about one person: Meryl Streep, 67.

“From her mediocre early work in The Deer Hunter and Out Of Africa, to her underwhelming performances in Kramer Vs. Kramer and Sophie’s Choice, Meryl Strep has phoned it in for more than fifty films over her lackluster career,” Jimmy said. Hilarious! He ended the rant by having the entire audience give a standing ovation to Meryl!

Meryl Streep when Jimmy Kimmel asked if she was wearing an Ivanka Trump gown #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2Q0Dk8bbxA — Mic (@mic) February 27, 2017

After Meryl scolded Trump during the 2017 Golden Globes, it seemed everyone wondered who would be the next celeb to take a major shot at Donald during an awards show. Jimmy said he wasn’t planning to pull a Meryl, as he wanted to appeal to both sides of the political spectrum.

“Over the course of my career I’ve managed to speak to [red and blue state voters] at once, maybe sometimes in different ways,” he told Vanity Fair, when discussing his Oscar hosting gig. “I’m just me. I think it would be phony to go about . . . targeting certain groups and making sure everything is balanced at all times.” Hmm. He took many shots at the president during the opening. “You remember last year when we thought the Oscars were racists?” he said. Wow. #OscarsSoWhite seems so long, long ago.

Jimmy wasn’t also going to pull a La La Land and bust out a giant musical production at the start of the show (he left that to Justin Timberlake, 36). “I can’t sing or dance. I’m not an actor. I figured I’ll stick with my strengths,” he said. “A big song-and-dance number is something people assume you might do. That was never in the plan.”

What was on the plan was the continuing war between him and Matt Damon, 46. While Jimmy may not go on the attack against Trump, he had no problem opening fire on The Martian actor ahead of the extravaganza. After locating Matt’s assigned seat (which had his headshot on the chair) Jimmy scribbled all over Matt’s face, adding a horrible moustache, blackening out Matt’s teeth and adding devil’s ears. “Best Picture Vominee Matt Damon,” Jimmy wrote as he captioned a picture of his artwork.

