Jimmy Kimmel Calls ‘Archenemy’ Matt Damon A ‘Fat, Selfish, Dumbass’ At Oscars

Nearly 12 years have passed and these guys are still going at it! Host Jimmy Kimmel and his ‘archenemy’ Matt Damon decided to take their long-standing feud to the Oscars stage tonight, which made for an incredibly hilarious skit! Read all about how the comedian slammed his nemesis, here!

When it comes to classic Hollywood feuds, no one does it better than Matt Damon, 46, and Jimmy Kimmel, 49. These class clowns have maintained a fake feud for over a decade that has now dominated the 2017 Oscars. We knew the comedic host had something up his sleeves, and he wasted no time letting the Manchester By The Sea producer have it in his opening monologue. Matt is a “fat, selfish, dumbass,” he boasted on stage, insulting his movie The Great Wall that “lost $80 million.” “He made a Chinese ponytail movie.”

If you’re wondering why two men in their late 40’s are beefing like a couple of catty teenagers, the truth is pretty simple. Many years ago during an early episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night comedian was feeling pretty awful about a taping. “The guests were bad, and I was feeling pretty bad about myself at the end of the program,” Jimmy confessed to NPR in 2013. “I decided to say, for the amusement of one of our producers who was standing next to me, ‘I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.’” BOOM — the rest is history!

Ever since that day, Jimmy has been apologizing to the Manchester By The Sea producer for running out of time every chance he gets. But the hilarity doesn’t stop there! Leading up to the Oscars on Feb. 26, Jimmy took it upon himself to draw on Matt’s seating chart photograph with PERMANENT MARKER! He drew horns, a mustache, earrings, and missing teeth. Will this feud EVER end?

