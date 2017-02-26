Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Tweet From The Oscars — See His Twitter Message

REX/Shutterstock

Oh snap! Jimmy Kimmel WENT there at the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26. After not hearing a peep out of President Donald Trump during the course of the evening, the host decided to take some action! Tweeting the POTUS multiple times while on stage, Jimmy made everyone LOL — and we are loving what he wrote!

Just call Jimmy Kimmel, 49, the king of trolling! The Oscars host did NOT let up on Donald Trump, 70, during the show, and the audience was eating it up. But his best bit? When he fearlessly tweeted at the Prez live on stage WHILE taking a jab at him. Talk about an epic diss!

Jimmy mentioned to the audience how surprised he was that Donald had yet to comment on the evening’s events — so he decided to take things into his own hands and poke the bear! Starting off by saying he was “worried” about Donald due to his silence, Jimmy first tweeted, “Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” And with that, the audience burst out laughing.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

But if that wasn’t enough, the comedian then wrote, “@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi” in reference to that time the Meryl Streep, 67, spoke out about the president at the Golden Globe Awards only to receive backlash via Twitter from the POTUS just hours later. Way to get personal, Jimmy! The audience ate it up though and it’s not hard to see why. I mean, let’s be real — aren’t we all #TeamMeryl?

For those who need a refresher, Meryl’s Golden Globes speech — although never specifically mentioning Trump — called the president out by referring to him as the “person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country.” She brought up the time Trump appeared to give an impression of a disabled reporter during one of his campaign stops.

Trump promptly responded to the Oscar winner’s speech by tweeting that she’s “over-rated.” “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter,” he wrote. Only time will tell what Donald has to say about Jimmy’s jabs!

