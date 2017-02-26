Jessica Biel Steals The Show & Dazzles In Sparkling Gold Gown At Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel’s hubby Justin Timberlake may have been the one nominated for an Oscar, but the actress totally won the night at the 89th annual Academy Awards! Jessica dazzled in a gorgeous gold dress on the red carpet. Seriously, everyone can just take a seat. Jessica just slayed the Oscars with her look.

You might need to pick your jaw up off the floor after getting a look at Jessica Biel’s Oscar dress. The actress wowed in a beautiful gold dress by KAUFMANFRANCO on the red carpet alongside hubby Justin Timberlake. Jessica has never looked more flawless. Justin couldn’t help but gush over his lady love’s look on the red carpet. “I call it perfection,” he told Ryan Seacrest. Justin and Jessica are seriously relationship GOALS!

Jessica also wore gorgeous jewelry by Tiffany & Co., including a Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection and an assortment of Tiffany rings. She looked and felt like a princess!

Justin is nominated for his very first Oscar for Best Song. His tune “Can’t Stop The Feeling” from the movie Trolls is the song up for consideration. Jessica accompanied Justin at the Golden Globes in Jan. 2017 and made quite the statement. She flaunted major sideboob in a plunging Elie Saab gown. Justin and Jessica lit up the red carpet with their adorable PDA.

Jessica is making her triumphant return to TV in 2017 and everyone’s excited. The actress stars in The Sinner and plays a young mother who commits a very public murder. The first trailer was recently released and it is downright chilling. She revealed on the red carpet that she’s finishing up filming the first season of the show. The last time Jessica had a regular TV role was on 7th Heaven.

