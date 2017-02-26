Jessica Biel Stuns With Sleek Geisha-Inspired Updo & Coral Lip At Oscars 2017

REX/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel is on a goddess-like level when it comes to her beauty, but even she outdid herself when she attended the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26. Get a load of her stunning hair and makeup choices for the biggest night in Hollywood right here!

Jessica Biel, 34, may have been at the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26 to support her hubby Justin Timberlake, 36, who was up for the Best Original Song category that night, but she definitely ended up being the star of the show thanks to her undeniable beauty. Jessica joined Justin on the red carpet and totally took our breath away with her hair and makeup choices. Seriously, we couldn’t have dreamed up a more complementary look for Jessica’s already stunning features, or that went so well with her gorgeous gown!

With a little help from CHANEL makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua, the mother-of-one looked flawless with dark black liner, complemented by coral eye shadow, blush and lipstick. Jessica’s hair stylist Adir Abergel worked a little magic to make the already gorgeous actress hit a level of perfection never reached before by using Virtue products and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer to style Jessica’s hair into a very unique geisha-inspired updo that included a sleek part right down the middle and tucking her lucious brown locks up at the nape of her neck.

Jessica was draped on the arm of her beloved partner in crime all night while he anxiously waited to see if he would win his very first Oscar for his song “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from the movie Trolls. We’re sure whether Justin wins or not he will be happy knowing he will still go home with one of the most beautiful women in the entire room!

