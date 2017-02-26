Jennifer Aniston’s Oscar Dress: Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Slit Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston looked like a goddess at the 2017 Academy Awards where she rocked a sexy black dress that clung to her figure, serving up an ample dose of cleavage thanks to the daring, plunging neckline.

Jennifer Aniston, 48, is one of our fave stars to see on the red carpet and her Oscars dress didn’t disappoint as she attended the major award show alongside her hubby, Justin Theroux. The actress, who is presenting at the show, skipped the red carpet before heading inside the Dolby Theatre in LA on Feb. 26 but we still caught a glimpse of her stunning Oscar gown as she sat in the audience — in fact, we couldn’t miss her in the sexy silhouette!



The sun-kissed star wore her blonde hair down and straight, parted in the middle, and she paired the sleek style with a seriously sexy dress. Jen opted for an embellished black sequin gown that skimmed her famous figure to perfection. The low, plunging neckline showed off her cleavage and she was all smiles on Oscar night in the sexy silhouette, which also featured a slit practically up to her hip.

Jen wasn’t the only stylish star to sport a black gown — in fact, the classic hue proved to be quite popular at the big show as Taraji P. Henson, Kirsten Dunst, Salma Hayek and Brie Larson also opted for bold frocks in the same shade. You really can never go wrong in a plunging black gown, and Jen’s latest look was totally proof of that.

Check out all of the stylish stars who topped our Oscars best dressed list above and let us know what you think of all the fierce fashion at the award show. Did you love Jen’s sexy, plunging gown as much as we did?

