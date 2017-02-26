Bill Paxton’s Cause Of Death: ‘Aliens’ Star Died Of Complications From Heart Surgery

REX/Shutterstock

This is so heartbreaking. Bill Paxton was just 61 years old when he passed away on February 25. Now, just one day later, new details have emerged surrounding his official cause of death.

Bill Paxton, 61, passed away suddenly on a Saturday, and the following day, February 26, it was revealed how the beloved actor sadly lost his life. Bill suffered a stroke in post-op following heart surgery, according to TMZ. It’s shocking and sad news, especially about a man who’s brought so much joy to our lives through his incredible work. May he rest in peace!

Bill is survived by his two kids, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury. They released a heartfelt and heartbreaking statement about his death on the 26th, but initially did not delve deeper into what kind of surgery Bill had, or what the “complications” were.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement read. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” Hear, hear!

Bill’s colleagues and former costars have flocked in droves to the internet to grieve their fallen friend, and express their condolences to his family. Stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, who co-starred with him in True Lies, and Elijah Wood, who considered him a pal, were grief-stricken over the loss of the legendary actor. As are we. Bill was considered a jack of all trades in Hollywood, beginning his career in the art department and then starring in some of the greatest films and television shows of all time. Aliens, Titanic, Hatfields & McCoys, and Big Love wouldn’t have been the same without him.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Bill’s loved ones. Send your well wishes in the comments.

