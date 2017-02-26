Halle Berry Shines In One-Shouldered Gown On Oscars Red Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

Can we just talk about how stunning Halle Berry looked on the Academy Awards red carpet?! The actress, who attended the biggest awards show of the season as a presenter, looked absolutely flawless in a sparkling, one-shouldered dress that showed off her INCREDIBLE figure. What do you guys think of her look!?

Halle Berry, 50, sure knows how to light up a room, and that was no different when she showed up to the Oscars on Feb. 26. She absolutely slayed in a silver and black, sparkling dress, which allowed her to flaunt her flawless figure. The one-shouldered gown hugged Halle in all the right places, and she completed the look with her hair in wild, natural-looking curls, adding gold Imagine Vince Camuto Devin heels, as well. Can we just talk about how FIERCE she looks?! She also added dangling earrings and chunky bracelets to the ensemble, for an overall perfect look.

While Halle wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, she was at the show as a presenter, although she’s certainly no stranger to the Academy Awards — she actually won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball. The actress made history with this win, becoming the first black woman ever to take home the Academy Award in this category, which she acknowledged in her long-remembered acceptance speech.

2017 will be a big year for Halle, as she has three movies, Kidnap, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Kings all hitting theaters. Aside from her TV show, Extant, Halle hasn’t done much work professionally in the last few years, so we’re excited to see her back out there again! The 50-year-old actually hasn’t even attended the Oscars since 2013, so it’s refreshing to see her back on the carpet, too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halle Berry’s look at the Oscars?

