Halle Berry Trades In Long, Straight Hair For Short, Curly Style At The Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Halle Berry’s got a bold new beauty look! The ageless actress stunned on the Oscars red carpet with a short hairstyle that showed off her her natural curls. Get the details on her latest beauty look, ahead.

We are in complete awe of Halle Berry! At 50-years-old, Halle is looking better than ever on the red carpet, giving off some retro vibes in a shimmering nude and black, one-shoulder gown with fringe details along the bottom.

But it was Halle’s beauty look that we can’t get over. Known for her cropped pixie cut, Halle has been rocking longer locks lately, but for the Academy Awards, she brought the short hair back — in a totally new way.

Wearing her hair in natural curls, Halle’s hairstylist Castillo Bataille worked with MOP haircare products and T3 styling tools to create defined her curls. The style is one that Halle has actually been sporting in her Instagram pics for awhile now, but for the Oscars, she went for an asymmetrical curly afro.

“I used MOP Curl Cream and the T3 Featherweight Luxe Blow Dryer with a diffuser to give her curls definition and bounce,” Castillo said. “Unconventional for the red carpet, but a look that perfectly suits Halle’s wild and free spirit.”

Proving that she hasn’t aged in the past twenty years, Halle’s skin was glowing and free of any harsh contouring or highlighting. Instead, Halle’s makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua concentrated on clean skin with soft, bronze eye makeup and a sheer mauve lip.

Kara had actually done Halle’s Oscars makeup back in 2002! She even shared a throwback pic of Halle’s pixie hairstyle and glowing skin just the day before creating her 2017 look.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halle’s new hairstyle?

