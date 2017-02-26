Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Gorgeous Sheer Pink Floral Gown At 2017 Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 89th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Feb. 26, and she looked amazing in a sheer pink gown with a sexy hip-high slit on the side. We absolutely love Hailee’s look from head-to-toe — do you?

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, looked fabulous, as always, when she arrived on the red carpet at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26th. Hailee opted to wear a stunning sheer pink Ralph & Russo halter neck gown that fit her to perfection and we love her entire look. As a presenter of the evening, we couldn’t think of a more perfect dress for her, do you agree?

We are freaking out over Hailee’s gorgeous gown on the red carpet at the Oscars. This marks Hailee’s second time at the Oscars and she posted a picture of herself from years ago wearing a gorgeous pink princess gown with the caption, “Tonight I’m taking over @vfhwd Story as I journey through my second Oscars experience….6 years later. See you there.”

Hailee’s gown this year was unbelievable. The sheer pink halter neck gown featured a ruffled neckline and huge ruffle bow on the back of her neck, while the entire front of the dress was covered in pastel floral embellishments and embroidery. The dress was cinched in at the waist highlighting Hailee’s superb figure. The rest of the gown flowed out into a ruffled skirt with floral organza details and on the side was a plunging slit that started at her hip and showed off her amazing legs.

The back of the dress was the best part — it was a racerback lined with huge white flowers — it was so extravagant! We loved Hailee’s entire look and this is by far our favorite red carpet look from her — do you agree?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.