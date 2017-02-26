Hailee Steinfeld’s Structured Updo & Sultry Smokey Eye At The Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld has never looked better! The actress and singer attended the 2017 Oscars in a sheer floral print gown with a sleek top knot hairstyle and deep brown smokey eye. Click ahead to get all the details on her Oscars hair and makeup.

Hailee Steinfeld, 20, may have only been presenting at the Oscars, but she definitely won top honors on her red carpet look. The Edge of Seventeen star wore a floor-length sheer gown by Ralph & Russo, which included pastel floral print details running from the neckline to the hemline of her dress.

For her beauty look, Hailee’s hairstylist Chris Appleton used Toni & Guy products for an updo that was slicked back and sleek on the sides but included a bit of volume at the front of her hair. From the back, Hailee’s hair was not your average updo with a double top knot that was giving us Old Hollywood vibes. On Instagram, Chris shared that the Toni & Guy Style Spray Wax and Toni & Guy Medium Hold Hairspray were the key products behind the look.

Hailee’s makeup coordinated with her dress perfectly, centering around a dark brown smokey eye in a cat eye shape and a frosty pink lip. Mary Phillips was behind Hailee’s makeup, giving her flawless skin with a luminous glow and hollowed out cheekbones thanks to some bronzer.

Oscars aside, Hailee has been killing it throughout this awards season. At the Golden Globes, she wore a softer take on her Oscars look, with an undone low knot and light brown eyeshadow. And just the night before she walked the red carpet, Hailee looked completely polished with a sleek ponytail and classic red lip at an Oscars pre-party event.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Hailee’s Oscars hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.