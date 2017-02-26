Emma Stone Looks Like A Queen In Regal Gold Gown At The Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone made her grand entrance to the Oscars in style! The ‘La La Land’ star wowed everyone on the red carpet in a 1920s-inspired gold gown. This is definitely Emma’s best red carpet look EVER!

Everyone else can just go home now. Emma Stone arrived on the Oscars red carpet looking like a winner. She looked like a literal Oscar statue in a sparkling gold dress. Emma can seriously do no wrong! Her gown featured fringe detailing at the bottom that made her look like she just stepped out of The Great Gatsby. Emma’s hair was styled in soft waves and she rocked a deep red lip. This is Oscars fashion at its finest!

Emma has totally won this awards season, not just for her performance in La La Land but on the red carpet as well. She looked like a princess at the 2017 Golden Globes in a gorgeous embellished dress by Valentino. La La Land is about the “city of stars,” and Emma channeled that in her look.

A few weeks later, she turned up the heat on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in a black floral Alexander McQueen gown that featured sheer detailing. She also rocked a pretty embellished dress and pants at the BAFTAs.

This awards season has featured a number of epic reunions. Emma’s The Help co-stars Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer have also been nominated for various awards. Whenever they’ve seen each other, they’ve shared sweet hugs and posed for amazing photos.

Emma’s ex Andrew Garfield has also been at every single awards show alongside Emma. Despite no longer being together, Emma and Andrew are still best friends. It’s never been awkward when they’ve crossed paths. They’ve also given us hope about about a reunion! Emma told Vogue that she still loves Andrew “very much.” Aw!

