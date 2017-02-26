Emma Stone’s Gorgeous Retro Hair & Red Lips At The Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone looked flawless at the 2017 Oscars, held live from Los Angeles on Feb. 26. See her stunning hair and makeup look below!

Emma Stone stole the show at the Oscars! The Academy Award nominee and star of La La Land really brought it for the final award show of the season.

To get her flawless skin, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin first used the Sisley Black Rose Mask. Apply for about 10 to 15 minutes for anti-aging and hydrating benefits.

Follow with the Sisley Hydra-Global Intense anti-aging hydration moisturizer for a flawless base. She wore NARS makeup and looked absolutely stunning! Her eyes were a golden, shimmering shade, and her cheeks were rosy and beautiful. Her lips were bold, red and stunning!

Her arms and decolletage were glowing thanks to the Sisley White Ginger Contouring Oil, which tightens, tones and increases blood flow and circulation!

Emma wore an embellished Givenchy gown with a fringe bottom — RIDICULOUS! We loved her look from head to toe!

Her hair was done by Mara Roszak, a L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist. It’s amazing that you can get the look with drugstore products! It was styled in a deep side part and in retro waves. She used the new Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for an extra shiny and sleek look!

Mara also did Emma’s hair for the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

Each look was better than the last!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Emma Stone’s hair at the Oscars?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.