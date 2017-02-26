Elton John’s Oscar Party 2017: Heidi Klum, Ciara & More Dazzle At The Charitable Bash

REX/Shutterstock

Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party is almost bigger than the Academy Awards themselves, especially since he’s been holding the noble event for 25 years now. Heidi Klum, a SUPER pregnant Ciara and more celebs looked incredible as they stepped out on the iconic white carpet at the bash — see the best photos right here!

Sir Elton John, 69, is a legend for countless reasons, but one of them is the Oscars viewing party he throws every year, where all proceeds go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Click through our gallery, attached, to see what each celebrity wore to the charitable event today, Feb. 26!

First, the host with the most –AKA Sir Elton John — looked on point as always in a black brocade suit, white ruffled shirt and elaborate broach. His signature red tinted glasses completed the look. Oh, and we can’t forget about his equally dapper husband, David Furnish, who wore a super cool suit jacket with planets and other space paraphernalia embellished on it.

Heidi Klum was statuesque in a silky red gown with a deep v-neck. Sexy as can be!

Caitlyn Jenner also looked glamorous in a sequined gown, along with Andreja Pejicez, who wore a gauzy white number with black trim. Looking good, ladies!

Ciara was adorably pregnant in a beautiful white gown and coordinating robe, and she cozied up to her handsome hubby Russell Wilson on the carpet. Love it!

The party raised $6.2 million from ticket sales and the auction last year, and we have a good feeling that 2017 will top that. We’re definitely fans of when celebs look good for a good cause!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com for full Academy Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, who had your favorite look at Elton John’s Oscars party? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.