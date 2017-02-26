Dakota Johnson’s Oscars Half Up Hairstyle — Get The Drugstore Look

REX/Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style is actually super affordable! The ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ actress opted for a simple, understated beauty look with a half up, half down hairstyle and barely-there makeup. Click ahead to get her exact hair look.

Dakota Johnson, 27, kept the focus on her Gucci dress, which was accented with Cartier jewels at the 2017 Academy Awards. For her beauty look, Dakota went for a 90s-inspired style that included a half up, straight hairstyle and soft makeup.

“Because her dress, and especially the collar, was so gorgeous and ornate, we wanted to keep the hair sleek, straight, and minimal,” Mark said of her look. Working with Dove and Scunci, Mark shared the simple step-by-step so you can copy Dakota’s hair, too.

1) To prep Dakota’s hair, Mark started while it was still damp, applying Dove Curl Defining Mousse to the roots of her hair and Oribe Royal Blowout Spray through the ends for shine (but you could use any shine spray).

2) After blow drying her hair completely smooth with a round bristle brush, Mark used the ghd Styling Iron to straighten Dakota’s hair while adding more shine.

3) Mark gathered the hair around Dakota’s hairline back, securing it into a knot at the back of her head with Scunci Bobbi Pins. Posting the detailed pic, below, Mark advised, “I always use an even number of hairpins because I cross them in an X for extra hold and security.”

4) To keep the look in place, Mark finished with Dove Extra Hold Hairspray.

For Dakota’s makeup, Kate Lee kept it barely-there with clean skin and a pink matte lip.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Dakota’s Oscars look?

