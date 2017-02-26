Oscar Awards 2017 Couples: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel & More Sizzling Pairs

REX/Shutterstock

Work it! The A-list power couples commanded the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Feb. 26, bringing the heat with their glamorous and high-fashion ensembles. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and other iconic pairs were in attendance, making it a night we’ll always remember!

Love was in the air at the highly-anticipated 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, as several couples hit the red carpet while flaunting some major PDA. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were all smiles while dressed to impress, posing for the cameras and stealing the show before it even started! She dazzled in her breathtaking, gold Kaufman Franco gown with a Tiffany & Co. Whispers of the Rain Forest necklace from the 2017 Blue Book Collection, and an assortment of Tiffany rings. He was no slouch in the looks department either, looking suave in his classic black suit.

It’s one of the biggest nights in Hollywood, so several A-list couples came out in full force including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The two seemed to be in great spirits, even cozying up for a few cute photos before showing off their style for the evening. Wearing Zuhair Murad, she was truly a vision as she sashayed on the red carpet, looking fierce as can be. Her sizzling counterpart also held his own, while he sweetly shared the moment in the spotlight with her.

The other power couple that immediately caught our eye when gracing the carpet was Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. The lovebirds are actually coming up on 20 years of marriage — so cool!

