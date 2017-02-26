Christina El Moussa: How She Feels About Tarek Hinting At A Reconciliation

Courtesy of Instagram

Could ‘Flip Or Flop’ stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa be getting back together? He recently called her ‘Mrs. El Moussa’ in a flirty Instagram video, and now HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how she feels about a potential reconciliation.

“Christina [El Moussa] is laughing her butt off at the thought of her and Tarek ever getting back together again. As fas as she is concerned, that ship has well and truly sailed. Tarek had his chance, and blew it, she gave her everything to that marriage and it’s a done deal now. Christina is all about the looking forward, not back,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ouch! So it looks like the divorce is still very much on. Don’t hold your breath for a reconciliation.

As we previously told you, Christina and Tarek have been working on the set of Flip Or Flop amid their divorce, and a witness told us they are very friendly with each other behind-the-scenes. Tarek even called Christina “Mrs. El Moussa” on one of his Instagram stories.

Unfortunately, another source close to the situation told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there is NO reconciliation in the works. “The couple is really professional and really friendly with each other because this is their job, this is what they do,” the source explained. “They’re great co-workers and co-parents, but they are not getting back together.”

As Taylor Swift would say, it looks like they are never ever getting back together — even if Tarek tries to win Christina back.

