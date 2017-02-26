Chrissy Teigen Freaks Out Meeting ‘Lion’ Star Sunny Pawer At Oscars: Watch Adorable Hug

REX/Shutterstock

It doesn’t get any cuter than this! Chrissy Teigen absolutely freaks out with joy as she meets ‘Lion’ actor Sunny Pawar. Luckily, the entire moment was caught on camera!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, is usually the star of the red carpet. She sits on the stairs, she jokes around with her hubs John Legend and is known for totally stealing the show. That was, until Sunny Pawar, 8, came on the scene in all his cuteness and Chrissy obviously had to meet him! The two had an adorable moment at the Oscars on Feb. 26 when Chrissy finally got to hug the young actor!

In the amazing video, posted on Twitter, Chrissy is seen with her arms wide open, running toward the Lion actor. The model dropped to her knees in her stunning white gown as Sunny runs into her arms. Cue the tears. Of course, John stands by, scrambling for his phone to capture the moment himself. For his sake, we hope he got a good picture of Chrissy and Sunny, or we’re definitely going to hear about it on Chrissy’s Twitter later.

seven seconds that demonstrate why everyone loves @chrissyteigen pic.twitter.com/DFfwZHw2FV — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 27, 2017

Sunny’s first film, Lion, is nominated for Picture Of The Year at the Academy Awards, in which the young actor plays 5-year-old Saroo, an Indian boy who has lost his family. The stunning film details the true story of Saroo, who goes on a journey to find his family after being separated for 25 years.

When the film came out, Chrissy was one of the first celebs to share their thoughts and she obviously LOVED it! She tweeted, “‘Lion’ is so good. Beautifully shot. And I muuuuust find young Saroo (Sunny Pawar) come award season. I will not stop until I kiss that face.” At the Globes, while Chrissy didn’t meet Sunny, she did snap a pic of he and Dev Patel accepting their Globe and was totally smitten with his cuteness!

HollywoodLifers, don’t you just love these two?! Let us know what your favorite Oscars moment was!

