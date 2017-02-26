Charlize Theron’s Effortless Makeup & Side-Parted Ponytail At The Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron proved that sometimes less is more on the red carpet. The actress attended the 89th annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26 with luminous skin and a sleek, side-parted ponytail. Get the details on her latest look, ahead!

Charlize Theron, 41, brought major glamour to the Oscars red carpet. Wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown that included a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, Charlize, who is a spokesmodel for the brand, went with an understated beauty look.

For her hair, Enzo Angileri worked with Wella hair products and ghd styling tools to create a low ponytail hairstyle that was sleek on the sides and included volumized curls at the front of Charlize’s face. Not only did the low updo show off Charlize’s flawless skin, but it also put her diamond Chopard earrings on full display.

“The most important element of this style is to achieve all over shine and ensure that the hair looked healthy,” Enzo said. After applying Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothening Oil to the ends of Charlize’s hair while it was still damp, Enzo blow dried her hair. Using an oval-shaped curling wand to create Old Hollywood waves at the front of Charlize’s hair, Enzo completed the look by gathering her hair into a smooth ponytail and setting with Wella Professionals EIMI Glam Mist.

Putting the focus on her dewy skin, the rest of Charlize’s Oscars makeup included black mascara with pale shimmery eyeshadows on her lids and inner corners of her eyes. To complete her look, makeup artist Francesca Tolot gave Charlize a sheer pink lip thanks to the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in LA Pink.

Earlier in the week, Charlize posted a throwback picture on her Instagram of her Oscars look from last year. Posing alongside her glam team, Charlize showed us that understated beauty is her red carpet specialty.

Similar to her 2017 look, last year Charlize wore her short hair in a sleek updo and let her flawless skin do the statement-making when it came to her makeup.

