Brie Larson’s Oscar Dress: Vamps It Up In Sexy Black Velvet, Ruffled Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Brie Larson looked breathtaking in her strapless velvet ruffled gown at the 2017 Academy Awards, where she rocked the amazing silhouette to perfection on the red carpet, topping it off with a bold red lip. Va Va Voom!

Brie Larson, 27, looked like an Old Hollywood screen siren at the 2017 Academy Awards in her Oscars dress which was both sexy and chic. From the strapless neckline to the cascading ruffled train that flowed behind her and the velvet fabric which draped around her figure and fit her like a glove, we couldn’t get over her latest look — it was one of our favorite dresses we’ve ever seen on the star.

The Oscar-winning actress, (who took home her very own golden statue at the 2016 show), opted for an Oscar de la Renta design for the occasion. She paired her incredibly chic gown with a red lip and wore her hair in soft curls, half-back, to keep the focus on the sexy neckline — she even managed to serve up a hint of her ample cleavage in the process thanks to the deep-v detailing of her dress. Brie took the look a step further with a dainty pair of gold earrings — she looked amazing! A strappy pair of black sandals, which were visible beneath the frock, elongated her frame.

There’s no denying the fact that ruffles are a major spring trend, and Brie’s dress displayed the perfect way to give the look a formal twist! In a sea of metallic gowns, her vampy velvet ensemble totally stood out — and we couldn’t get enough of the sexy silhouette! What did you think of her dress? Did you totally love it as much as we did? Check it out above, see who else made our Oscars best dressed list and let us know.

