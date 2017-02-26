Brie Larson Goes Old Hollywood Glamour For Oscars With Bold Red Lip

REX/Shutterstock

Brie Larson is a prime example of red carpet perfection! The actress looked radiant in a strapless black gown, but it was her beauty that caught our eye! She stood out on the carpet with a bright and bold lip, and we’re officially obsessed! Get the scoop on her amazing hair and makeup!

Brie Larson, 27, set the red carpet on fire at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26! The actress was the definition of what a true star should look like on the most prestigious red carpet of awards season. Brie rocked a bright red lip that popped on the carpet. Her eyelashes looked voluptuous in front of her subtle bronzed eyelids. We got a good look at her amazing complexion because her hair was swept back with effortless curls that gave us serious old Hollywood glamour vibes.

The actress — styled by Cristina Ehrlich — stepped out in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown at the Oscars. The plunging, strapless number was ruffled at the waist and fell down to the floor with a beautiful flowing train. Her Aquazzura strapped, open-toed heels complimented her gown perfectly. We don’t know about you, but Brie made our best dressed list of Oscars night!

Brie showed up to the 2017 Oscars with her fiancé, Alex Greenwald, 37. He is a musician, actor, and record producer, and you may have recognized Alex since he’s the lead singer of a little band called Phantom Planet. He popped the question to Brie in March 2016. He’s accompanied the actress to a few awards shows in 2016, making this year’s Oscars his second time attending.

Brie was the star of awards season last year, and she took home her first Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Room. During her acceptance speech, Brie acknowledged her movie son Jacob Tremblay, and then she thanked her “real partner,” Alex. “I love you, the whole thing!”, she said. SO cute!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Brie’s look?

