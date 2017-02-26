Bill Paxton Dead At 61: ‘Titanic’ Star Passed Away After Complications In Surgery

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad. Bill Paxton has died due to complications in surgery on Saturday, Feb. 25. The actor from beloved movies like ‘Titanic’ and ‘Twister’ was 61.

Bill Paxton has passed away at the age of 61. The actor known for his roles in iconic movies like Titanic, Twister, Apollo 13 and Aliens died due to complications in surgery on Saturday, Feb. 25, reported TMZ.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” his family announced in a statement. “Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.” They called him an “illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.”

Bill is survived by his wife Louise Newbury of 30 years and their two children. He was working on the CBS series Training Day at the time of his death. He’d also worked on the television series Hatfields and McCoys, which he was nominated for an Emmy. He starred in the acclaimed HBO drama Big Love from 2006-2011.

