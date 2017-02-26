Beyonce ‘Heartbroken’ Over Coachella Cancellation, But Focused On Healthy Pregnancy

AP Images

While Beyonce fans everywhere were crushed upon learning that the Queen would not be able to perform at Coachella this year because of her pregnancy, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that no one seems more down in the dumps about it than Bey herself.

“Beyonce is heartbroken that she had to cancel her Coachella performance,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was planning an absolutely epic show. She hates that she can’t do everything as usual, it makes her feel weak and frail, which are two things you would never usually associated with Beyonce.”

The “Lemonade” singer announced that she would not be able to participate in the festival on Feb. 23 via a statement sent to The Associated Press. “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer Goldenvoice said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.” Fans took to social media immediately upon hearing the news to grieve her impending absence.

However, it seems Bey’s hubby is not as broken up about the situation as everyone else, and is instead looking out for her best interest right now. “Jay Z is trying to re-frame it for her though, telling her there’s nothing in this world more powerful than bringing two new human beings into the world, and she gets it,” the source continued. “The most important thing for her is a healthy pregnancy, and that’s why she’s agreed to take it easy and slow down. But it’s driving her crazy, and she’s bored senseless kicking her heels!”

