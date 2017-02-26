Bella Thorne Thanks Bill Paxton For Being ‘Such A Good TV Dad’ In Touching Tribute

REX/Shutterstock

This is so touching. Bella Thorne paid tribute to Bill Paxton after the actor passed away. Read Bella’s heartbreaking message here.

This is so sweet. Bella Thorne, 19, wrote an emotional message on Instagram after hearing that actor Bill Paxton had passed away at the age of 61. The actor starred in HBO’s acclaimed series Big Love, in which Bella played one of his daughters Tancy Henrickson.

“Oh my goodness…I don’t even know what to say,” Bella wrote, “thank you bill for being such a good tv dad to me.”She also thanked him for “spreading love on every set you worked on.” Bella said her “thoughts and prayers go out to your [Bill’s] family. We love you.” That’s just so sad.

Bill sadly passed away from complications following heart surgery. The actor suffered from a stroke in post-op, according to TMZ. Bill is survived by his two children James and Lydia Paxton wife Louise Newbury, who he was married to for 30 years. “Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” his family said in a statement for ABC.

As both an actor and director, Bill has well respected in the entertainment community and had a long and successful career. He even starred in such beloved films like Aliens (1986), The Terminator (1984), and Titanic (1997).

