Auli’i Cravalho Recovers In Oscar Performance After Flag Hits Her In The Head: Watch

REX/Shutterstock

Auli’i Cravalho played it cool when a flag hit her in the head during her performance of ‘How Far I’ll Go’ from her hit movie, ‘Moana’ at the 2017 Oscars. The singer recovered quickly by powering through the unexpected distraction and belting out the lyrics to song flawlessly! Watch the insane moment, right here!

Auli’i Cravalho, 16, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, took the stage to sing the popular song, “How Far I’ll Go” from the hit film, Moana at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26. While everyone expected the incredible singers to nail the performance, no one expected to see Auli’i get hit in the head with a flag mid-song. The singer was belting out the song when one of the background dancers who had a flag as a prop, hit the right side of her head. Auli’i barely even flinched when she got hit and then her recovery was epic! You have to see the wild moment!

Auli'i Cravalho barely flinched when she got hit in the head with that flag. Amazing performance! pic.twitter.com/koTPqhH6TO — Adi (@Madilason) February 27, 2017

Talk about a pro, right?! The singer kept going strong after her unexpected hit from the flag, and her voice didn’t even stutter. Now, that’s what we call dedication and artistry. Let us remind you once again that Auli’l is only 16-years-old! What a class act!

Lin-Manuel and Auli’i were introduced by fellow Moana star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, and he teased the crowd by joking that the Academy actually asked him to perform the song. First, the Hamilton star rapped the intro to “How Far I’ll Go”. Then, the Moana lead actress took the stage and blew the audience away! Although it looked like Auli’i’s taken the Oscars stage many times before, it was actually her first time performing on the awards show stage.

The internet had a field day with the GIFs and videos that traveled around social media.

Auili'i Cravalho got hit in the head by a flag and kept going like a champ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/onS3dvCBfY — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

When you're just tryna sing Moana and the flag work is sloppy. pic.twitter.com/CARrzS7k5Z — hi my name is alex (@akliner) February 27, 2017

Auli’i — a Kohala, Hawaii, native — made it feel like we were watching Moana all over again with her incredible performance. The movie was actually nominated for two oscars, Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go.” Auli’i actually made her voice acting debut as the title character in the film. And, we can already tell that she’s on her way to massive stardom!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Auli’i’s performance?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.