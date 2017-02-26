Asghar Farhadi Protests Trump: Skips Oscars Despite Win For Best Foreign Language Film

Image Courtesy of ABC

Asghar Farhadi was not in attendance to accept his Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film on Feb. 26 — but he had a very good reason. The Iranian director purposely boycotted the show as a direct response to Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and he released a statement to explain his absence, which was read during the awards ceremony. Read it here.

While Asghar Farhadi was not there to accept his Academy Award win for The Salesman, a statement was read by Anousheh Ansari on his behalf at the ceremony. “It’s a great honor to be receiving this valuable award for the second time,” his statement said. “I would like to thank the members of the Academy, my crew in Iran, my producer, Amazon and my fellow nominees. I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhuman law that bans entry of immigrants to the US. Dividing the world into the US and our enemies categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever.”

Donald Trump’s executive order that banned immigrants from seven countries from entering the US was blocked by a federal judge, but Asghar has decided to boycott coming to America to protest the president’s decision, regardless. The Salesman beat out Land of Mine, Toni Erdmann, A Man Called Ove and Tannai to win in this category.

