Oscars Hottest Hunks 2017: Andrew Garfield, John Legend & More Heat Up The Red Carpet

If you want to see pics of hot guys in tuxes look no further than the Oscars — the biggest night of the year for all our Hollywood faves who clean up to look even sexier than they usually do when they hit the red carpet. Check out the hottest hunks at this year’s Academy Awards!

While ladies tend to rule the Academy Awards’ red carpet with their stunning haute couture gowns and breathtaking hair and makeup looks, male actors definitely know how to hold their own on the big night. What makes things even more impressive from the guys’ side is they have less fashion choices to work with, so it’s all about getting creative to make themselves really stand out. Of course, with hunks like these on the red carpet, there isn’t much they need to do to accentuate their already apparent hotness. Check out all the sexiest actors in the gallery above!

Some of our favorite hunky actors who hit the carpet included nominees from this year’s awards, like Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Other sexy stars who wowed us were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, Jamie Dornan, Spencer Averick, Jerry O’Connell, Lucas Hedges, Jackie Chan and Riz Ahmed. Seriously, if you want to see guys who clean up well, the Oscars are the place to be. If only we could our hands on a ticket!

We do love our leading men, and it’s always nice to see them get their fair due of photo ops on the carpet. After all, how are we supposed to drool over them if we don’t get a good look at their gorgeous smiles, perfect hair and the stylish outfits they sport that perfectly correspond with their adorable personalities? Eat your heart out, fans!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite hunk at the 2017 Academy Awards?

