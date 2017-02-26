Amy Adams’ Oscars Dress: Flaunts Cleavage In Silver Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in LA on Feb. 26th and we’re obsessed with her gown. Amy always knows exactly what to wear to highlight her frame & it’s always perfect. What did you guys think of her red carpet look?

Amy Adams, 42, always looks stunning on any red carpet and her gown at the 89th Academy Awards was absolutely incredible. The redhead always rocks a gown that highlights her figure to perfection and her latest look is definitely one of our favorites. Her silver, long-sleeved gown was beyond sexy, all thanks to the severe plunging neckline which put her cleavage on full display. She looked like an old Hollywood screen siren in the silhouette, and her hair, parted in the middle and worn to one side in soft, retro waves, further added to the sultry vibes of the look — it totally smoldered as she stepped out on stage during the big show!

What did you guys think of her Oscars dress?

Even though Amy is sadly not up for an Oscar, she still managed to steal the show at the awards in this gorgeous gown — it was one of our favorite looks of the night! We love Amy’s style and her form-fitting gowns never get old because she always looks amazing in them.

Metallics are having a major moment on the red carpet and while we saw a slew of golden gowns, Amy’s silver dress still managed to stand out — we loved the way she served up her take of the trend.

Do you agree? What did you think of Amy’s silver gown?

