Alicia Vikander Glows At The 2017 Oscars In Stunning Bronze Makeup & Chic Ballerina Bun

REX/Shutterstock

Wow — WHAT a goddess! Alicia Vikander brought her beauty best to the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26 and we cannot get enough of her stunning bronze makeup. Rocking a chic updo, the actress was a true vision, but we’re totally not surprised. After all, Alicia ALWAYS looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Alicia Vikander, 28, channeled a bronze goddess at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26 as she showed up to Hollywood’s biggest night sporting a golden tan, minimal makeup, and a messy-chic ballerina bun. But the best part of her entire beauty look? Her flawless complexion! Seriously, the actress has THE perfect skin, which was gorgeously highlighted on the red carpet.

Alicia is such a natural beauty that she didn’t have to do much to look so beautiful. The star, who’s a presenter tonight, sported light pink lipstick in a dusty rose shade, statement top eyeliner with a slight cat eye, and her best accessory — glowing skin! To create such a dewy, tanned look, Alicia’s makeup artist used plenty of bronzer and highlighter with just a touch of rosy blush. Her lids were dusted with shimmery shades of brown, and while she WAS wearing mascara, it wasn’t piled on.

To finish off her elegant look, Alicia’s brown locks were effortlessly swept up into a messy topknot, and we love how her ‘do was super polished yet ANYTHING but stiff! There’s no question Alicia let her natural beauty shine through and didn’t let her hair or makeup overwhelm her delicate features — SUCH a perfect look for her!

Last year, when Alicia took home the Best Supporting Actress award for The Danish Girl, she channeled princess Belle in a yellow ball gown complete with a half-up-half-down hairstyle and similar minimal makeup. It definitely seems like the star sticks with what she knows, but hey, if a certain look works, it works! And let’s be real, Alicia could never NOT look stunning!

