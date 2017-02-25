Normani Kordei: 5 Things To Know About The Fifth Harmony Member Joining ‘DWTS’

Normani Kordei is trading in her girl group Fifth Harmony for a dance parter as she’s about to join ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ We got everything you need to know about the singer!
Normani Kordei, 20, knows how to put on a show with her girl group Fifth Harmony, but now she’ll have to learn how to waltz! The singer will be on the next season of Dancing With The Stars so we’ve gathered up the five things you need to know about Normani before her ballroom dancing debut along with Olympians Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan!
1. She’s a New Orleans girl.
Normani was raised in New Orleans and when Hurricane Katrina hit, it had a major impact on her and her family. “I’ve been through so much especially coming from New Orleans where there was Hurricane Katrina in 2005. I had to pick up. We had to move, make new friends, and I think my family was just strong for me as well because we had to start completely over again,” she told Modeliste.
2. She pretends to be Beyoncé onstage.
Normani admits that she can be shy, but she doesn’t want that to come across when she’s onstage so she pretends to be Queen B. She channels Beyoncé’s fierceness when she’s performing. Can’t wait to see that translate to the ballroom dance floor!
3. Normani is a family girl.
She stays super close with her family and calls them regularly. Normani has a super special relationship with her grandmother and wrote a heartwarming message to her on her birthday. “You’re my world and my partner in crime. I miss being home falling asleep with you and watching “The Newlywed Game”. I feel you with me always. Every single day I wake up and thank God for placing you in my life,” she wrote. How beautiful!
To the woman that has been by my side through every moment of my life. I thank God for allowing me to have you as my other mommy. I seriously cannot imagine life without hearing the sound of your voice, smelling your cooking from the kitchen and feeling your sweet touch. You have always been my best friend and I'm certain that you'll continue to be just that for the rest of my days here on earth and beyond. You make me so proud to be who I am. I look in the mirror and see pieces of you. I am often reminded that I'm not the best at controlling my facial expressions. I can't help but smile because I know that I get that from you. You have raised me to always carry my faith, independence and keep in mind that my education was priority. I thank you for helping make sure that I had everything that I needed to succeed. I know that my school tuition, ballet shoes, acting classes, vocal sessions, pageant gowns and photoshoots weren't cheap. I don't care what the situation may be I know that I'll have my number one cheerleader within you. It brings such joy to my heart seeing how proud you are of me. I love that you go to Walmart and make it a point to let the lady checking you out know who your granddaughter is. I pray that I can one day have the strength that you carry. You're the strongest woman that I know. You're my superwoman and I can't thank you enough for being that. You'll always find a way to make sure that our family is secure. You're my world and my partner in crime. I miss being home falling asleep with you and watching "The Newlywed Game". I feel you with me always. Every single day I wake up and thank God for placing you in my life. You were specially designed. I'll always be your baby no matter how heavy I become. I'm the same little girl that you woke up early every morning for to prepare strawberry oatmeal. I'm the same little girl that you drove to preschool while in her car seat listening to Tina Turner. I'm the same little girl that needed to snuggle under you to fall asleep. I love you is such an understatement. You are such a beauty and precious soul. You're my queen! Happy Birthday Gram 🌹🌙❤️ love Manimoo
4. She’s a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society.
Normani’s mother, Andrea, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Normani was only 5 years-old. Andrea is now a proud cancer survivor and Normani uses her platform to promote breast cancer screening and HPV vaccinations. So inspirational!
5. Normani has an incredible voice.
She absolutely fell in love with Solange Knowles’s powerful new album A Seat At The Table. Normani recorded her own rendition of “Don’t Touch My Hair” and it is incredible. Maybe Normani can sing during her time of Dancing With The Stars!
