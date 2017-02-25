Daytona 500: When Is The NASCAR Race & How To Watch Every Exciting Second

Drivers, start your engines! The 59th running of the Daytona 500 takes place on Feb. 26, with 40 of NASCAR’s best racers driving for the glory of winning ‘The Great American Race.’ It’s a must-watch for racing fans, so find out when the extravaganza starts, who’s competing and more!
When is the 2017 Daytona 500?
NASCAR kicks off its 2017 season with the biggest race on the calendar: the Daytona 500! Dale Earnhardt Jr., 42, Jimmie Johnson, 41, Chase Elliot, 21, and 37 other racers will look to add their name to list of winners of this prestigious race. The extravaganza kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on Feb. 26.
How can I watch the Daytona 500?
Fox Sports will continue to broadcast the Daytona 500. Race fans can check back with HollywoodLife.com for a link to the official live stream. FOX will cover the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup schedule until June 25 (with some races on Fox Sports 1.) From July 1 until Nov. 19, NBC (and NBC Sports Network) will air the races.
Which stars will be there?
Owen Wilson, 48, who voices Lightning McQueen in the Cars series, will instruct racers to “start your engines!” LaDanian Tomlinson, 37, who was just entered into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will wave the green flag. Jordin Sparks, 27, will sing national anthem.
What is the lineup for the Daytona 500?
Chase Elliot won his second consecutive Daytona 500 pole. The son of 1988 Winston Cup champ Bill Elliot, 61, will hope to have a better finish than the 2016 race. He crashed early and finished 37th. Dale Jr. is second and he’s looking to win his third Daytona 500. The rest of the field is as follows, per NASCAR:
01. Chase Elliott
02. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
03. Jamie McMurray
04. Denny Hamlin
05. Kevin Harvick
06. Clint Bowyer
07. Brad Keselowski
08. Kurt Busch
09. Matt Kenseth
10. Austin Dillon
11. Trevor Bayne
12. Danica Patrick
13. Aric Almirola
14. Ryan Newman
15. Joey Logano
16. Kyle Larson
17. Cole Whitt
18. Ty Dillon
19. Daniel Suarez
20. David Ragan
21. Kyle Busch
22. Michael McDowell
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Jimmie Johnson
25. Matt DiBenedetto
26. Kasey Kahne
27. Landon Cassill
28. DJ Kennington
29. Joey Gase
30. Michael Waltrip
31. Corey LaJoie
32. Jeffrey Earnhardt
33. Paul Menard
34. Erik Jones
35. Martin Truex Jr.
36. Ryan Blaney
37. Chris Buescher
38. AJ Allmendinger
39. Brendan Gaughan
40. Elliott Sadler
Who’s going to win the 2017 Daytona 500?
It’s Daytona. Sometimes, just surviving it instead of getting caught up in The Big One (aka a huge crash) is as good as winning. Dale Jr. is the odds favorite to take the checkered flag, according to Bleacher Report, though Brad Keselowksi and 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano, 26, are also heavy favorites. Chase, after getting a full NASCAR season under his belt, could pull off the surprise win. There’s also Jimmie Johnson. The 7-time NASCAR champion has won this race twice in the past and he’s always a threat. Fans better tune in at 2:00 PM ET to see what happens!
