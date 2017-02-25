Daytona 500: When Is The NASCAR Race & How To Watch Every Exciting Second

Rex/Shutterstock

Drivers, start your engines! The 59th running of the Daytona 500 takes place on Feb. 26, with 40 of NASCAR’s best racers driving for the glory of winning ‘The Great American Race.’ It’s a must-watch for racing fans, so find out when the extravaganza starts, who’s competing and more!

When is the 2017 Daytona 500?

NASCAR kicks off its 2017 season with the biggest race on the calendar: the Daytona 500! Dale Earnhardt Jr., 42, Jimmie Johnson, 41, Chase Elliot, 21, and 37 other racers will look to add their name to list of winners of this prestigious race. The extravaganza kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on Feb. 26.

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

Fox Sports will continue to broadcast the Daytona 500. Race fans can check back with HollywoodLife.com for a link to the official live stream. FOX will cover the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup schedule until June 25 (with some races on Fox Sports 1.) From July 1 until Nov. 19, NBC (and NBC Sports Network) will air the races.

Which stars will be there?

Owen Wilson, 48, who voices Lightning McQueen in the Cars series, will instruct racers to “start your engines!” LaDanian Tomlinson, 37, who was just entered into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will wave the green flag. Jordin Sparks, 27, will sing national anthem.

What is the lineup for the Daytona 500?

Chase Elliot won his second consecutive Daytona 500 pole. The son of 1988 Winston Cup champ Bill Elliot, 61, will hope to have a better finish than the 2016 race. He crashed early and finished 37th. Dale Jr. is second and he’s looking to win his third Daytona 500. The rest of the field is as follows, per NASCAR:

01. Chase Elliott

02. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

03. Jamie McMurray

04. Denny Hamlin

05. Kevin Harvick

06. Clint Bowyer

07. Brad Keselowski

08. Kurt Busch

09. Matt Kenseth

10. Austin Dillon

11. Trevor Bayne

12. Danica Patrick

13. Aric Almirola

14. Ryan Newman

15. Joey Logano

16. Kyle Larson

17. Cole Whitt

18. Ty Dillon

19. Daniel Suarez

20. David Ragan

21. Kyle Busch

22. Michael McDowell

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Jimmie Johnson

25. Matt DiBenedetto

26. Kasey Kahne

27. Landon Cassill

28. DJ Kennington

29. Joey Gase

30. Michael Waltrip

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Jeffrey Earnhardt

33. Paul Menard

34. Erik Jones

35. Martin Truex Jr.

36. Ryan Blaney

37. Chris Buescher

38. AJ Allmendinger

39. Brendan Gaughan

40. Elliott Sadler

Who’s going to win the 2017 Daytona 500?

It’s Daytona. Sometimes, just surviving it instead of getting caught up in The Big One (aka a huge crash) is as good as winning. Dale Jr. is the odds favorite to take the checkered flag, according to Bleacher Report, though Brad Keselowksi and 2015 Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano, 26, are also heavy favorites. Chase, after getting a full NASCAR season under his belt, could pull off the surprise win. There’s also Jimmie Johnson. The 7-time NASCAR champion has won this race twice in the past and he’s always a threat. Fans better tune in at 2:00 PM ET to see what happens!

Who do you want to win the Daytona 500, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.