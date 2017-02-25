Independent Spirit Awards Live Stream: Watch The Big Ceremony Online

Image Courtesy of The Independent Spirit Awards

It’s the final awards show before the Oscars, as the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards will be honoring the best indie films of the year. Many are also up for Academy Awards, and we have your way to watch the always entertaining ceremony via live stream Feb. 25!

What’s not to love about the Independent Spirit Awards? It’s the dressed-down, seaside version of the Oscars where it’s okay for stars to get a little day drunk as the champagne flows while honoring the very best in indie filmmaking. As usual, the ceremony will be held under giant tents erected next to the beach in Santa Monica, CA, with the calming ocean breeze hovering over the event. All of the action gets underway at 5pm EST Feb. 25, so scroll down for the live stream details!

Two names that could also score big at the Oscars will be battling it out for Best Director and Best Picture at the Independent Spirit Awards. Kenneth Lonergan‘s heartbreaking Manchester by the Sea and Barry Jenkins‘ coming of age saga Moonlight are going head to head in what critics are saying is an incredibly tight race that could go to either movie and it’s filmmaker.

Casey Affleck, 41, is all but a lock to win Best Male Lead for Manchester, while Isabelle Huppert, 63, is the odds on favorite for Best Female Lead in Elle. Those two are also up for Oscars in their respective categories, but are up against strong competition from Denzel Washington, 62, in Fences and Emma Stone, 28, in La La Land respectively at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Funnymen and real life pals Nick Kroll, 38, and John Mulaney, 34, will be hosting the 2017 event and Nick joked to our sister site Indiewire that, “It’s like making an independent in that you can prepare all you want, but there’s gonna be variables that are out of your control, and not a lot of money, and you’re gonna end up just doing your best and hopefully doing it with people you like, and at the end of the day everybody drinks too much Jameson and hooks up with each other.” HAH! Stars are known to get a little loose at the ceremony, since it’s not stuffy like the Oscars and there’s plenty of booze flowing. It’s such an entertaining event so be sure to tune in and watch!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Independent Spirit Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.