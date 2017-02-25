Chelsea Vs. Swansea City Live Stream: Watch The Premiership League Game

REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea plays Swansea City at Stamford Bridge in London on Feb. 25 as they try to cement their place at the top of The English Premier League. The Blues will face a tough match against their Welsh opponents. It should be an action packed affair don’t miss a thing!

Antonio Conte, 47, wants his team to keep winning. Chelsea will face a difficult game against Swansea City who are undergoing a revival at present after an awful season. This should be an interesting affair in the British capital and there could be a few goals. Kick off is set for 10:00 AM ET.

Chelsea have won four of their last six matches and are still very much on target to win the league this season. The Londoners looked comfortable in their recent weeks and will pick from a strong squad to play Swansea. However, their 1-1 draw with Burnley a few weeks ago has given other teams hope that they can be beaten.

Diego Costa, 28, is arguably the best striker in the EPL this season and is the player Chelsea always look for to score their goals. His Spanish colleague, Pedro, 28, is also playing really well at the moment and his pace could really trouble the visitors if they cannot close him down quickly.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement, 45, is relishing his return to former club Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Clement spent two spells with Chelsea’s coaching staff, including a spell as Carlo Ancelotti’s, 57, assistant. Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League while Swansea have climbed up to 15th in the table under their new boss.

Swansea beat Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield and were denied a point at Manchester City by Gabriel Jesus, 19, last minute winner at the Etihad Stadium, so, they are more than capable of taking at least a point from Chelsea as they visit London.

If Swansea are to take anything from this match they will have to defend really well against Chelsea. Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, and Leroy Fer, 27, will be important players for the Swans in a game that could be more open than a lot of experts are predicting.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chelsea will beat Swansea City and stay on top of the EPL? Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.