Good news, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ fans! At long last, wedding bells will soon be ringing for Stefan and Caroline, but not if a certain Queen of Hell can help it! Check out the preview for the upcoming ‘TVD’ Steroline wedding episode right here and decide for yourself if things will end well!

Much to The Vampire Diaries fans’ delight, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) will be tying the knot on the March 3 episode, which also, sadly, happens to be the penultimate episode of the series. Setting aside our deep sadness over that fact for the moment, our current problem is this — will the wedding be a happy affair? We’re not sure, seeing as this first look at the upcoming episode is kinda giving us mixed messages.

The episode is, of course, entitled “We’re Planning a June Wedding,” and OH. MY. GOD. do both Stefan and Caroline look drop dead gorgeous in their wedding finery. But while the clips of the blushing bride walking down the aisle in the preview are enough to make us cry right now, there are a few things that have us concerned. You see, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) is thinking the best way to find Katherine (Nina Dobrev) is to invite her to the wedding (okay, not actually invite her, but rub the nuptials in her face so she comes out to play).

Just looking at this preview, we can’t guarantee that plan goes off without a hitch, as it seems the group may be playing with fire. Like actual fire, that our poor bride gets caught up in. Well, all we know is if Katherine is gonna try and ruin this wedding she’s got a heck of a lot of people to go through first.

