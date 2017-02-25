Best Picture Oscar Winners Of The 21st Century — So Far

While we all secretly (and some not so secretly) believe that the most important part of the Oscars is watching Hollywood’s elite arrive on the red carpet, we also all always wait patiently to toast to the very best motion picture. With the 89th Academy Awards quickly approaching, it’s time to throwback to this century’s Best Motion Pictures winners — and check out the stars of those films on the red carpet.

Let’s break it down: 16 films, 16 tiny gold statues proclaiming them the best films of their respective year. Russell Crowe, 52, started off the century in back-to-back victories with ‘Gladiator’ in 2001 and ‘A Beautiful Mind’ in 2002. ‘Chicago’ sent us into a frenzy in 2003 with glamorous show life of the 1920s. Catherine Zeta Jones, 47, even insisted on that gorgeous bob in the movie so that viewers would know she did not have a stage double. Galdolf and Frodo certainly did a number on the Academy back in 2004. ‘Lord of the Rings – Return of The King’ won an Oscar for every category for which it was nominated. Not to shabby at all!

Between 2010 and 2016, five of the Best Picture Oscar winners have been based on true stories. War thriller ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2010) won six Academy Awards including Best Director, making Kathryn Bigelow, 65, the first female director to win Best Director and Best Picture. ‘The King’s Speech’ (2011) chronicled King George VI’s sudden ascent to the throne.

In 2013, director Ben Affleck, 44, gave us ‘Argo,’ a suspense-filled telling of the rescue of American hostages. 2014’s period drama ‘12 Years A Slave’ explored the 1853 memoirs of Solomon Northup. And in 2016, ‘Spotlight’ illustrated how a team of Boston Globe reporters uncovered a major scandal.

