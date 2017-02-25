‘The Hills’ Cast Then & Now: See How Lauren, Audrina, Jason & More Have Changed

Courtesy of MTV/Instagram

It’s been six and a half years since ‘The Hills’ ended on MTV, and a LOT has changed for the cast members since then. In fact, three of the former reality stars are currently expecting babies! You won’t believe how much these TV favorites have changed from when they were first on the show until now — but you can check out their shocking transformations here!

We watched Lauren Conrad grow up from a high school senior into an up-and-coming fashion designer on Laguna Beach and The Hills, but these days, she lives a much more secluded life. The former reality star is currently pregnant with her and her husband, William Tell’s, first child, although the duo has decided to keep most of their personal lives private. There is still part of Lauren’s life that’s public, though — her fashion lines, LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, are getting more popular by the day!

Just like Lauren, fellow former Teen Vogue intern, Whitney Port, is also expecting her first child. She actually met her husband, Tim Rosenman, while she was filming The Hills spinoff, The City, as he was a producer on the show, and they were married in November 2015. It’s certainly a different life from the reality TV days, huh!?

The most surprising pregnancy news of all, though, must be that of Jason Wahler. The bad boy dated Lauren in high school. then came back into her life on Season 1 of The Hills. We’ll always remember her infamously turning down an internship in Paris to salvage the relationship…only to have Jason break her heart after just a few months! Jason struggled with addiction and has admitted he once considered suicide, but he eventually got his life together and married his wife, Ashley, in 2013. Their baby is due in August.

From Heidi Montag to Audrina Patridge to Brody Jenner and plenty more, there’s tons of more changes where these came from! And how about those random stars, like Brody’s girlfriend, Jayde, and Stacie the Bartender?! Click through the gallery above to see the transformations!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has changed the most from The Hills?

