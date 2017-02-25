Syrian Cinematographer Forced To Skip Oscars After He’s Denied Entry To The U.S.

Courtesy of Netflix

This is crazy! Khaled Khatib was a cinematographer for the Academy Award nominated The White Helmets, but the 21 year-old Syrian cannot get into the United States to attend the Oscars on Feb. 26. Despite having a U.S. visa and his passport, Khlaed has not been allowed into the country due to “derogatory information,” according to The Daily Mail.

When asked by the publication, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, Gillian Christensen said, “a valid travel document is required for travel to the United States.” Khaled kept people updated about his status on Twitter. “After 3days at airport, not allowed to travel to #oscars2017 – had US visa – but passport not accepted. Sad, but important work to do here,” he wrote.

After 3days at airport, not allowed to travel to #oscars2017 – had US visa – but passport not accepted. Sad, but important work to do here. — Khaled Khatib (@995Khaled) February 25, 2017

Khaled was a part of a team that included director Orlando von Einsiedel Franklin Dow, director of photography, and producer Joanna Natasegara who made the Netflix short documentary The White Helmets. The film focused a group of rescue workers in Syria who work to save people affected by the civil war ravaging the country. They risk their lives searching through rubble of buildings for survivors and also are in danger of being attacked because they are often the first to arrive on the scene.

Khaled was support to travel from Istanbul to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards, but was reportedly detained in Turkey. Apparently there were issues regarding whether or not Khaled would need a passport waiver before he was finally denied entry into the United States. “If I cannot enter the US, I will not give up: we know that we have many friends in US, that there are people that share our humanitarian values. I look forward to meeting them all one day,” Khaled told CNN in a previous interview.

