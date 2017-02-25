Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: He’s Urging Her To Join Him On Stage During Tour

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

Cuties! Selena Gomez just couldn’t bear to be apart from The Weeknd, jetting off to Amsterdam to join him on tour. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if she’ll be taking the stage to perform with her man!

Aww! With The Weeknd touring all over Europe, girlfriend Selena Gomez, 24, missed her man so much she hopped on a plane and flew to his latest tour stop in the Netherlands, and that has the singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — over the moon. “Abel is thrilled Selena made it out to see him. He understood she had work commitments, but he definitely missed her. They are having so much fun right now, everything feels right,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Selly watched his Feb. 24 show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome from the side of the stage, totally digging her man in action.

Since Selena is such an amazing singer, The Weeknd naturally would love to have his lady join him at one of his concerts to perform as a couple. “Abel even wants Sel to come on stage with him, even if it’s just for one short song. He thinks Sel is incredibly talented and it would be a total thrill to have her on stage. Honestly it probably wont happen as she’s happier just letting him do his thing,” our insider adds.

Just like her song goes, Selena wanted to look good for her man, sharing a series of photos on her Instagram after arriving in Amsterdam where she was wearing a sexy plunging white top with no bra. With her hair up in a messy bun and some strands falling off to the side, she slid down a pair of tinted purple shades to give her steamiest look ever to the camera before adding a few more shots while cracking up laughing. What a hottie! Abel is one lucky guy.

