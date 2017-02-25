Remy Ma’s Diss Track ‘Shether’: Fans Freak Over Nicki Minaj Revenge Track — Tweets & Memes

REX/Shutterstock

The internet is having a meltdown over Remy Ma’s savage new diss track ‘Shether,’ which is directly targeted at Nicki Minaj. After hearing its expletive lyrics and jaw-dropping claims, fans couldn’t help but respond with the most epic memes EVER!

Remy Ma, 36, immediately sent fans into a frenzy when she cryptically posted a message on Feb. 25 via Twitter reading, “You wanna see a dead body?” The Love & Hip Hop star debuted her epic diss track “Shether” by sharing a link underneath, and no-one could anticipate just how much she was going to try to obliterate Nicki Minaj, 34, and everything she stands for. Many loyal and not-so-loyal Barbz (Nicki fans) took to Twitter after hearing the F-bomb laden lyrics, voicing their reactions with epic memes that perfectly captured their response to the scathing diss track.

When you a Nicki fan but you haven't heard a lie yet on Remy Ma's diss… pic.twitter.com/IeCMTvItsK — Berenabas (@BerenabasG) February 25, 2017

Me: I'm so over celebrity drama it's such a waste of time

"Remy ma drops Nicki diss track"

Me: pic.twitter.com/nBLzAliqf1 — ❔ (@anisasx) February 25, 2017

NICKI: WHY AM I TRENDING🤔 *LISTENS TO "SHETHER"* pic.twitter.com/qR2TWgabKT — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) February 25, 2017

The 4 stages of listening to Remy Ma SHether Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/XhQ2gx9CVe — Sarah Eugene (@eugene_sarah) February 25, 2017

My mom is in her room listening to the Remy Ma diss track going nuts. Haha. Glad I came home — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 25, 2017

This how twitter was today with Remy Ma diss track. pic.twitter.com/cSsCi22LW6 — The.Geo 🙋🏽‍♂️ (@ElGeovanni2) February 26, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ when she logged on to Twitter this morning. pic.twitter.com/Km3GR2WhKm — Keshaun (@keisperplexed) February 26, 2017

Remy Ma diss track about Nicki Minaj got Twitter going nuts.She better hurry up & respond to try & redeem herself. pic.twitter.com/x5xKXCBlqR — Darnell Moore (@DarnellMoore85) February 25, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ I hope u get her, I know you got barz an it's time to bring em out bring em out, low da Twitter hype. 😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰 pic.twitter.com/C83oGtiStj — live2inspire (@T1Official) February 25, 2017

The Bronx rapper took no prisoners with her nearly 7-minute single, while also paying homage to Nas‘ 2001 diss track “Ether,” which was directed at Jay Z. There was a collective “oh no, she didn’t” reaction on social media, as seen by several messages. One person shared a gif of a woman falling to her knees in devastation, alongside the caption, “NICKI: WHY AM I TRENDING? *LISTENS TO “SHETHER.” Another fan shared a video of an entire building burning, writing, “Twitter right now because of Remy Ma’s diss track for Nicki Minaj 😂.” That was only a start!

One person even shamelessly admitted, “When you a Nicki fan but you haven’t heard a lie yet on Remy Ma’s diss.” Rapper Wiz Khalifa, 29, also stepped into the heated conversation, by revealing via Twitter, “My mom is in her room listening to the Remy Ma diss track going nuts. Haha. Glad I came home.” We can see why so many Barbz are in utter shock, especially since Remy accused her rival of using a ghostwriter, sleeping around as an “A-list groupie” and more.

Remy’s lyrics include, “I saw Meek [Mill] at All-Star, he told me your ass dropped / He couldn’t f— you for three months because your ass dropped/ Meek, Drake, Safaree [Samuels], I see men in your pants.” The drama definitely reached a boiling point after Nicki dissed Remy in a recent feature with Gucci, called “Make Love.” Now, fans can’t wait to see if Nicki will respond again!

HollywoodLifers, are you team Remy or team Nicki? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.