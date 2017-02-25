REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Remy Ma blasted Nicki Minaj in a scathing diss track called ‘Shether,’ causing Twitter to erupt shortly after it was released on Feb. 25. The rapper even put a bloodied ‘Pink Barbie’ as her cover art, proving she wasn’t holding back in the least!

Oh no, she didn’t! Remy Ma, 36, shocked fans everywhere when she dropped her epic new diss track, “Shether,” with lyrics that include “f*** Nicki Minaj.” The Love & Hip Hop star took no prisoners with her nearly 7-minute tirade, calling out the 34-year-old rapper for ghostwriting and more. She said, “You stole that line about bitches being your sons / How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run / Talkin’ ‘bout bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shot you ever took was in your buns.” Remy also featured Nicki’s “Pink Barbie” persona all bloodied up as her cover art.

Remy even goes as far to say, “Now all of a sudden you back with Drake and Tunechi [Lil Wayne] /After he said you sucked his d*ck, you back with Gucci?” It seems the drama between the female rappers reached new heights when Nicki dissed Remy in a recent feature with Gucci, called “Make Love.” Nicki’s scathing lyrics read, “I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia / Everybody know you jealous, b***h, it’s so clear,” and that was only a start. These two aren’t playing nice anymore!

After Remy’s new diss track made it’s rounds, Nicki reportedly fired back by sharing stats about the low sales of Remy’s new album with Fat Joe, titled Plata o Plomo. Remy seemed to deny rumors they had beef in an interview only one week ago, but it looks like things have changed! The “Shether” rapper even re-tweeted a fan message which read, “@RealRemyMa can sell 5 copies, but her pen is worth more than @NICKIMINAJ entire discography.” Yikes!

On top of that, Remy even paid homage to the iconic rapper Nas, by giving her diss track the same title with a female pronoun. Nas’ 2001 single “Ether” blasted his then-nemesis Jay Z, and it’s still hailed as one of the greatest. The term “Ether” is all about obliterating your opponent in a clever way, so Remy clearly feels her job is done when it comes to her rival Nicki.

