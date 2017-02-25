Razzie Awards Winners List 2017: Rebekah Turner, Dinesh D’Souza, Ben Affleck & More

The ballots are in! Movie-misfires and lackluster performances were honored at the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies on Feb. 25. Here’s the full list of winners that took home the least-coveted prize!
The 37th Golden Raspberry Award winners are in! The award ceremony “salutes the worst that Hollywood has to offer each year,” and there was definitely some tough competition. Zoolander No. 2 and Batman v Superman battled it out for Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and that was only a start.
Sorry Rebekah Turner, we know this Razzie Award is something you probably never saw coming when you filmed Hillary’s America: The Secret History of The Democratic Party. But someone had to be singled out for the worst performance of 2016 and unfortunately it fell to you. Adding yet further to the indignity, the Razzies didn’t even name the actress by name, choosing instead to award, the “Actress” Who Plays Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Ouch! Now, that’s got to sting!
Rebekah can at least take a small level of comfort from the fact that she was pitted against some of Hollywood’s hottest stars of the day. Also nominated for Worst Actress at this years Razzies, were: Megan Fox, for her role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows; Tyler Perry, for her part in BOO! A Medea Halloween; Julia Roberts, for her role in Mother’s Day; Naomi Watts, for Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In, and Shailene Woodley, for her role in Divergent Series: Allegiant.
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of The Democratic Party pretty much swept the board during the Feb. 24 ceremony — also walking away with the award for Worst Actor ( Dinesh D’Souza , who played himself), Worst Picture, and Worst Director (congratulations—or should that be commiserations? to two time winner, Dinesh D’Souza, along with Bruce Schooley).
HollywoodLife.com has the full list of “winners” in bold below — see who took home the tackiest Tinseltown prize!
Worst Picture:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander
Worst Actor:
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actress:
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Supporting Actress:
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Supporting Actor:
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screen Combo:
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Director:
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screenplay:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
