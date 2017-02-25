Razzie Awards Winners List 2017: Rebekah Turner, Dinesh D’Souza, Ben Affleck & More

REX/Shutterstock

The ballots are in! Movie-misfires and lackluster performances were honored at the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies on Feb. 25. Here’s the full list of winners that took home the least-coveted prize!

The 37th Golden Raspberry Award winners are in! The award ceremony “salutes the worst that Hollywood has to offer each year,” and there was definitely some tough competition. Zoolander No. 2 and Batman v Superman battled it out for Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and that was only a start.

Sorry Rebekah Turner, we know this Razzie Award is something you probably never saw coming when you filmed Hillary’s America: The Secret History of The Democratic Party. But someone had to be singled out for the worst performance of 2016 and unfortunately it fell to you. Adding yet further to the indignity, the Razzies didn’t even name the actress by name, choosing instead to award, the “Actress” Who Plays Hillary Clinton in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party. Ouch! Now, that’s got to sting!

Rebekah can at least take a small level of comfort from the fact that she was pitted against some of Hollywood’s hottest stars of the day. Also nominated for Worst Actress at this years Razzies, were: Megan Fox, for her role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows; Tyler Perry, for her part in BOO! A Medea Halloween; Julia Roberts, for her role in Mother’s Day; Naomi Watts, for Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In, and Shailene Woodley, for her role in Divergent Series: Allegiant.

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of The Democratic Party pretty much swept the board during the Feb. 24 ceremony — also walking away with the award for Worst Actor ( Dinesh D’Souza , who played himself), Worst Picture, and Worst Director (congratulations—or should that be commiserations? to two time winner, Dinesh D’Souza, along with Bruce Schooley).

HollywoodLife.com has the full list of “winners” in bold below — see who took home the tackiest Tinseltown prize!

Worst Picture:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander

Worst Actor:

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actress:

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress:

Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Supporting Actor:

Nicolas Cage, Snowden

Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screen Combo:

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Director:

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screenplay:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

HollywoodLifers, do you think the right films won the prize? Leave your thoughts below!