Nicki Minaj Clothing Line Dropped By Kmart Due To ‘Dramatic Decrease In Sales’

Oh no they didn’t! Kmart may have started up some bad blood with Nicki Minaj, as they announced on Feb. 25 they are dropping the ‘Anaconda’ singer’s clothing line because, well, it wasn’t selling.

Due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj's clothing line will soon be discontinued. Items are now 50% off. https://t.co/vJpHTefpoR pic.twitter.com/Is1fOqWxyQ — Kmart Fashion (@KmartFashions) February 25, 2017

“Due to a dramatic decrease in sales, Nicki Minaj’s clothing line will soon be discontinued. Items are now 50% off,” Kmart Fashion tweeted, along with a pic of Nicki in four different outfits from her label. So, Nicki’s out and all of her stuff is discounted 50%? Can you say, “cold”? Though a successful rapper like Nicki doesn’t have to worry about where her next paycheck is coming from, losing a business deal is never fun for anyone.

The hits just keep on coming for Nicki, who is in the middle of a feud with fellow rapper Remy Ma, 36. Nicki trash talked an unnamed female rapper, that fans can only assume is Remy, in “Make Love,” her recent collaboration with Gucci Mane, 37, which dropped on Feb. 24. Just one day later, Remy released her own diss track, “Shether,” which is strewn with the f-bomb and is a clear threat to Miss Minaj. Adding insult to injury, Nicki is still processing her breakup from longtime beau Meek Mill, 29. Let’s hope this whole Kmart thing isn’t the straw that breaks Nicki’s back.

