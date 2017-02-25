Molly Shannon Recreates Epic ‘Superstar’ Moment At Independent Spirit Awards

Get it, girl! Molly Shannon brought fans on a trip down memory lane at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25, by doing her epic ‘Superstar’ move while graciously accepting the award for Best Supporting Female. You’ve got to see this!

The highly anticipated 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards were full of amazing moments on Feb. 25. However, Molly Shannon, 52, definitely took the cake with her wildly hilarious acceptance speech! The actress took home the prize for Best Supporting Female, thanks to her performance as a cancer-stricken mom in the movie Other People. To celebrate the big moment, she reprised her Superstar character Mary Katherine Gallagher’s trademark move. She said, “I wanna say one more thing. I really, truly, in this moment feel like a… SUPERSTAR.”

Molly was absolutely elated by her FIRST win, even running off stage and through the audience while waving her trophy in the air. We love how she paid homage to her hit 1999 film, even reaching deep into her armpits like we remember! Fans were loving the trip down memory lane, as one even noted, “okay, nobody’s gonna top #MollyShannon’s acceptance speech tonight.”

After the show, Molly explained to reporters what compelled her to do the Superstar move. “That was in the moment, yes,” she said. “It really was in the moment because I was nervous because Josh [Mulaney] at the beginning of the show was like, keep it short. I was like, oh God, if I win, I want to follow the rules, and I want to do it really fast. It really was in the moment, yes.”

With huge films nominated for prestigious awards like American Honey, Jackie, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight, viewers couldn’t wait to catch their favorite celebrities hitting the red carpet. Kerry Washington, Jon Hamm, Kate Beckinsale, and Taraji P. Henson brought the heat with their sartorial displays! On top of that, Nick Kroll and John hosted the highly anticipated show and definitely knocked it out of the park with their witty antics. Keep up the great work!

We always keep our eyes glued to the screen when it comes to this star-studded award show, since 2017 was sure to offer a new surprise! Last year, Emilia Clarke presented the award for Best First Feature at the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and she accidentally revealed a major spoiler about Jon Snow (Kit Harington)! Daenerys let it slip that he co-star was still alive in season 6, adding fuel to the rumors that he was going to survive, despite the odds!

