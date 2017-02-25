Courtesy of Instagram

WTF is this? Meek Mill allegedly taunted a homeless man who asked him for money by forcing him to do pushups if he wanted it. The man had no choice but to get down on the ground if he wanted the cash. Watch the disturbing clip here.

Seriously, why did this happen? A man who was allegedly Meek Mill, 29, was cruel to a homeless man who asked him for money, possibly on the night of February 24. The rapper allegedly (is face isn’t seen in the video) told the man that he’d give him $20 if he got down on the ground and did 10 pushups, because “we ain’t giving out no free money.” Try a little compassion, man!

It makes the situation worse when the camera pans to the man. He’s shaky and looks unhealthy. He seems older, too. There’s no reason to make him go through this, except for his own amusement. He’s a famous rapper; he has money to spare! But the man gets down on the ground and does the pushups — he needs that $20. When he gets to 10, he keeps going. Was he promised more money for more pushups?

#PressPlay: #MeekMill makes a homeless man do some push-ups for money. #Roommates, what are your thoughts? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Meek’s really mired in controversy right now. After an explosive breakup with Nicki Minaj, 32, he reportedly started a relationship with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee, 32. But that didn’t last very long. Tommie threw massive shade at Meek on Twitter, just in time to see their volatile romance unfold on L&HH when she returns on March 8. Karma? Maybe!

