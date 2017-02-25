Mardi Gras Parade: 21 Reportedly Injured After Truck Plows Into New Orleans Crowd

AP Images

This is devastating. At least 21 people were injured when a pickup truck driver plowed into a crowd at a Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 25, according to a shocking report. Officials say one man is in custody after the devastating accident in New Orleans.

One man is in custody after at least 12 people were severely injured at the Endymion parade in New Orleans on Feb. 25, according to a report from CNN. It appeared the suspect was under the influence when his pickup truck plowed into the crowd, Police Chief Michael Harrison said, noting how the driver also hit two cars before running into more innocent bystanders. The youngest person injured was only three-years-old. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

#NewOrleans: Drunk driver ploughed into crowd at #MardiGras. 20+ injured, 12 critical. Suspect arrested. No terrorism links. pic.twitter.com/0rfhBiZmPE — Israel News Online (@IsraelNewsOrg) February 26, 2017

The accident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues. The pickup truck came down one of the streets and struck several cars before hitting people in the crowd watching the parade, witnesses told WDSU. “I saw the gray truck flying down Carrollton Avenue,” a woman bystander added. “He sped up and he lost control and you could see was getting ready to turn and I knew he was going to run into all those people.” SEE THE VIDEO HERE.

The Endymion parade is one of the most highly anticipated parades leading up to Mardi Gras, which takes place on Feb. 28, and many parents brought their children along to check out the festivities. The parade included three dozen tractor-drawn floats, featuring some double-and triple-deckers. The crash was reported at about 6:45 p.m, and police officials say that seven additional people declined to be hospitalized. We’re hoping everyone has a speedy recovery.

