Mama June Accused Of Wearing Fat Suit During ‘From Not To Hot’ Filming & Fans Freak Out

‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ fans who tuned into watch ‘From Not To Hot,’ starring Mama June, seemed to believe she was actually wearing a fat suit in scenes which may have been filmed to make her look larger at the beginning of her weight loss journey!

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June, 37, had tons of fans tune in to her new reality TV series, From Not To Hot, when it premiered on Feb. 24 so they could begin to follow her transformation after undergoing major weight loss surgery. However, some viewers quickly became skeptical of the show when it appeared that Mama June might have actually been wearing a fat suit in some of the scenes that were set before the surgery, making it seem like she had been much larger to begin with, thereby making her weight loss seem more drastic in the after scenes.

Fans took to Twitter to analyze differences in her appearance, like her hair color and face, that made this theory seem like a real possibility. “It’s obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show’s confessional …,” one fan tweeted, along with a clip of a confessional from the new WE tv show. “When your fake fat chin won’t stop peeling off,” another user tweeted, along with a close up picture of Mama June’s face from the new show. “WTF!?” another Twitter user wrote, along with side by side photos of Mama June in two scenes that were both set before her surgery in which her face is noticeably different.

It's obviously obvious that Mama June is wearing a fat face and suit for this show's confessional … 😒😒😒#MamaJune #wetv pic.twitter.com/boxKgADBdI — Me. (@shezsoambitious) February 25, 2017

Who does @WEtv & the makers of this show think they're fooling . That's a fat suit #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/sosWj3jw55 — Rashanaé Marie (@Therealnaemarie) February 25, 2017

#MamaJune Is it me or does June have on a fat suit?? Her face looks like, she have on a prosthetic. She even talks different. — Ebony Joi (@eb_joi2U) February 25, 2017

Even with fans mocking Mama June and the show, it still garnered a ton of attention, with the hashtag #MamaJune trending high on Twitter while it aired. Throughout the season Honey Boo Boo‘s mother intends to get a “revenge body” after breaking up with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. We wish her the best of luck!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Mama June was wearing a fat suit on From Not To Hot? Give us all your thoughts below!

